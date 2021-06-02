NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An Amber Alert has come to a peaceful ending.
4-year-old Armel Muhammad of Middletown has been found safe after being missing for almost twenty-four hours.
This morning, police have two individuals in custody.
At this point, police don’t know why a family friend took Armel.
About an hour after the Amber Alert was issued, police found the boy at a motel in Wethersfield.
This investigation spanned multiple towns and we’re told charges for Stephanie Fonda and her husband will be coming from New Britain Police, because this is where the family friend allegedly took the child.
Police say the child was staying at an uncle’s house in New Britain.
The uncle had to go to work and left the boy in the care of a family friend, Stephanie Fonda.
"The uncle went to work, came home, realized the child was missing. They tried recovering the child throughout the evening, but the child remained missing at that point," Middletown Police Lt. Brian Hubbs explained.
An Amber Alert was sent out statewide.
About an hour later, police found the blue 2010 Chevy Malibu they were looking for.
Investigators say Fonda took the car from the boy’s uncle without permission.
The car was located at the Fifth Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.
Police found the room Armel, Fonda, and her husband had been staying in and took the suspects into custody.
"We look for known locations that people will put themselves in or hide out. The officer ended up finding the vehicle in the parking lot. They proceeded to identify which room they were in and they were able to locate the child," says Hubbs.
Police do not believe the 4-year-old was harmed, but he was taken to the hospital to get evaluated.
As for the Fondas, we’re told David Fonda is being held at Wethersfield Police.
Stephanie Fonda is being held at Rocky Hill Police, because of separate outstanding charges.
Charges in the Amber Alert case will again be coming from New Britain Police.
