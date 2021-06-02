NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - A boy from Middletown was found safe and an Amber Alert was canceled.
Armel Muhammad, 4, was found safe after being missing for almost 24 hours.
Wednesday morning, police said they had two people in custody.
They were identified as Stephanie Fonda and her husband, David Fonda.
Stephanie Fonda was said to be a family friend.
At this point, police don’t know why the friend took the boy.
About an hour after the Amber Alert was issued on Tuesday night, police said the boy was found at a motel in Wethersfield.
This investigation spanned multiple towns. Channel 3 was told charges for Stephanie Fonda and David Fonda will be coming from New Britain police, because that was where Stephanie Fonda allegedly took the child.
Police said the child was staying at an uncle’s house in New Britain.
The uncle had to go to work and left the boy in the care of Stephanie Fonda.
"The uncle went to work, came home, [and] realized the child was missing. They tried recovering the child throughout the evening, but the child remained missing at that point," said Middletown police Lt. Brian Hubbs.
The Amber Alert was sent out statewide.
About an hour after that, police said they found the blue 2010 Chevy Malibu for which they had been looking.
Investigators said Stephanie Fonda also took a car from the boy’s uncle without permission.
The car was located at the Fifth Avenue Motel on the Berlin Turnpike in Wethersfield.
Police found the room that Armel, Stephanie Fonda, and her husband had been staying in and took the suspects into custody.
"We look for known locations that people will put themselves in or hide out. The officer ended up finding the vehicle in the parking lot. They proceeded to identify which room they were in and they were able to locate the child," Hubbs said.
Police do not believe the 4-year-old was harmed, but he was taken to a hospital to get evaluated.
As for the Fondas, Channel 3 was told David Fonda is being held by Wethersfield police.
Stephanie Fonda is being held by Rocky Hill police due to separate outstanding charges.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.