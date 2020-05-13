MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A butcher shop in Middletown is working to meet demand as the coronavirus leads to the closures of meat processing plants nationwide.
Meadow Meat's owners said their phones have been ringing off the hook.
"We have stacks of orders," said Rhonda Montana, partner, Meadow Meat.
The local butcher shop and dog food company has been in David Sargis and Montana's family for about 40 years.
The siblings and business partners said they have been working hard to fill orders.
The closures of meat processing plants has made that a challenge.
"Because we're good customers with our vendors, we're still getting supply, we're just not getting what we want," Sargis said.
Sargis reported seeing dips in quality and massive raises in price.
They are changes that are impacting them and their customers.
"We have to call them and tell them it's not available, what they wanted isn't available. And if it is, it's for three times the amount they're expecting," Montana said.
They said they're doing everything they can while keeping people safe.
"We're only allowing two customers in there and we have two clerks serving them," Montana said. "It takes some time when they're looking at the meat, deciding what they want."
Plexiglas was installed and customer must pay by credit card.
As the business continues to adapt during the pandemic, Sargis and Montana said they had a messages for their customers.
"Please be patient with us and also thank you," Montana said. "Thank you for still coming to us!"
