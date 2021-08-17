MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – The city of Middletown announced it is canceling this year’s fireworks festival due to the uptick being seen in COVID-19 cases.
The annual fireworks, usually held around the July 4 holiday, had been rescheduled to Saturday, Sept. 4 this year. The event had been delayed out of an abundance of caution.
However, the city announced on Tuesday that after consulting with public health officials, officials have decided to cancel this year's festival.
This also comes after Middletown and Middlesex County were listed as having high transmission rates.
“As much as I would love to host the fireworks this year, and as sad as many of us are to cancel the event entirely, the safety of the community is my highest priority. I understand these are extremely challenging times for many, and we were looking forward to ways to celebrate as a community. I do not take this decision lightly. I hope we are all able to do what we can to mitigate the spread of the virus, so that we can look forward to brighter days ahead. I hope everyone continues to enjoy a safe summer,” said Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim.
The annual fireworks festival is typically held along the banks of the Connecticut River at Harbor Park and on the front lawn of the city’s municipal building.
