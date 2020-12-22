MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - All City of Middletown buildings will be closed to the public starting Wednesday following an outbreak of coronavirus among city employees.
City Hall, the Senior Center and Water & Sewer Department will be closed until Jan. 4, Mayor Ben Florsheim announced on Tuesday.
Staff will be working from home during the time.
All of the infected employees work in non-public-facing roles outside of City Hall, Florsheim said. However, a large number of employees are currently quarantining.
"In the past 24 hours, as more information came to light suggesting a widespread outbreak would be possible without immediate action to restrict the spread of disease, we came to the decision that the best option for the safety of our staff and the public is to work fully remotely until after New Year’s," the mayor said.
City health officials do not believe there is any risk to members of the public who have visited city facilities in recent days, as the outbreak originated at an off-site work location that is not open to the public.
"Nevertheless, the city continues to encourage all residents to mask up, wash hands frequently, practice social distancing and avoid holiday gatherings outside the household, and get tested regularly," Florsheim said. "A list of free COVID-19 testing locations in Middletown can be found at MiddletownCT.gov."
During this period, voicemails and emails will be monitored and essential city business will continue. Payment of bills, including city taxes, may be done online or by using secure dropboxes located at City Hall. If residents require assistance, they can leave a message with the department in question or with the mayor’s office at 860-638-4801, and their call will be returned.
