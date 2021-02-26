MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The cause of an overnight fire in Middletown is under investigation.
Firefighters said it broke out at the Hamlin Court Condominiums on College Street around 1 a.m. on Friday.
The location is right near Wesleyan University.
The fire damaged three units.
However, Channel 3 was told that everyone was able to make it safely out of the building.
