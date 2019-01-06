MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are investigating a grisly discovery made by a couple on Sunday afternoon.
Sandra Renkiewicz and her husband said they were out walking their dogs on Preston Avenue when one of them began to pull.
"Our border collie went out on the road to a bag and began sniffing it," Renkiewicz told Eyewitness News. "I walked over to the bag and saw that there was a little puppy on the outside of the bag. I looked at the bag a little closer and saw that there were puppies on the inside of the bag as well."
Renkiewicz said she took the puppies out of the bag, laid them on a blanket, then rushed to a veterinarian.
The vet Renkiewicz took the animals to told her they had only been dead for a couple of hours.
"No animal deserves to be thrown out in a plastic bag at 1 or 2 days old," Renkiewicz said. "Why would anyone do that, with all the rescue groups out there and the humane society is in Meriden."
Middletown Police said they are aware of the situation and have launched an investigation into the matter.
