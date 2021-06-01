MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Pride Month kicked off in Middletown with the commemoration of a crosswalk.
The rainbow-colored crosswalk on Main Street was dedicated on Tuesday morning.
"This is a celebration and also a demonstration," said Mayor Ben Florsheim. "It's a celebration of how far we've come and we're demonstrating that we are not done moving forward."
The crosswalk on Main Street, which is at central block between Washington and Court streets, was painted in honor of Pride Month and the return of Middletown Pride, organizers said. The crosswalk stretches across the entirety of Main Street, and it incorporates the design of the Quasar Progress Pride Flag.
A flag raising ceremony at City Hall was scheduled to follow the dedication.
For the first time in a four-year Middletown tradition, the Quasar Progress Pride Flag will fly on the city's official flag pole for the entire month of June.
Middletown Pride’s first ever virtual Pride Parade will be broadcast at 1:00 p.m. on Middletown Pride’s website, YouTube channel, and social media accounts. More information can be found here.
