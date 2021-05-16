MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Area departments have converged on Middletown as part of an ongoing investigation.
Middletown Police say they are actively investigating a double shooting in the West Lake section of the city.
It happened just before 11 Sunday morning in the area of Highlands Crescent and Stirling Court.
Police said they initially responded to the area to investigate an altercation.
While officers were responding, they were notified that shots had been fired in the area.
Police found that one man had been shot and killed.
A 17-year-old man had also been shot and was taken to an area hospital, where is listed in stable condition.
Police said the people involved in the incident were known to each other and this appears to be an isolated incident.
A white Acura ILX with CT plates BB42726 was seen driving away from the area.
Police are looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle.
There is no known threat to the public or area residents.
Berlin and State Police were among the departments called to the scene.
