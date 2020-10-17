MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Members of one local fire station were left stunned Friday after the thin red line flag that was on board one of their fire engines was stolen.
Officials with Middletown Professional Firefighters Local 1703 say that they were investigating a report of an oven fire at one of the buildings on Wesleyan University's campus when the person or persons responsible cut the flag off the tailboard of the fire engine and took off with it.
The flag, according to department officials, honors the sacrifices made by past firefighters.
"The thin red line flag isn’t a political statement. We get that some people have an issue with the American flag and the thin blue and even the thin red line these days. But honestly, even if that was your motivator, taking something that doesn’t belong to you is stealing - and stealing is wrong. Maybe your folks didn’t teach you that. Just a head’s up, trespassing and damaging city property are also kind of frowned upon by “the establishment” and all," Fire officials said.
The Middletown Police Department, Wesleyan University, and Middletown Mayor Ben Florsheim have been made aware of the incident as well.
"If you truly feel that you’re fighting the good fight, the next time you want to deface and steal our property, stand by your convictions. Be a grown up and wait til we’re outside and do it for the whole world to see. Otherwise, you’re not brave, you’re not a freedom fighter, and you’re not a hero. You’re a coward," a Fire official stated.
Officials have replaced the thin red line flag with a new one, but are encouraging the person or persons responsible to come forward.
The response from Connecticut residents and even those that live out of state has been overwhelming.
Department officials suggest that those that wish to honor what the red line flag stands for can make a donation to either the IAFF Fallen Firefighters Memorial or the Connecticut Fallen Firefighters Memorial.
