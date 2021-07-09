MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Tropical Storm Elsa has come and gone, but many are left with a soggy situation.
Some basements in Middletown filled up with water more than 4 feet high, and streets looked more like rivers on Friday.
A homeowner in the Basswood Drive area said the water hasn’t been draining correctly, causing a lot of issues that continue to happen over the years.
“I’ve come to look at the drainage behind the house that was put in years ago and it’s cracked, crumbling, and water is seeping in and coming down to the house. It’s really not moving away from the house anymore,” said Ashley LaPlante, of Middletown.
She said any time it rains, it floods, and doesn’t clear up for days.
“Over the years in the springtime it doesn’t drain the water and continues to get worse. Usually between April to May I can’t use the lower portion of the yard because it’s just saturated with water. And the water is sitting on top of the ground,” she said.
The water is supposed to be flowing behind their homes, but the drainage system is old and needs an upgrade.
LaPlante said she’s been emailing the city for two years, but nothing has been done.
“Kept getting pushed off saying they’ll get to it, they’re aware of it and no concrete answers as to what is being done to fix it,” she said.
Another homeowner, Mary Masse, had water up almost up to the top of her chain link fence.
"Unfortunately it backs up and backs up into my house and my neighbors house," said Masse.
She said she had four feet of water in her basement. "I’ve lost a lot of things because this has happened numerous times, we don’t keep as much down there as we usually do. I have a washer and dryer, water heater and these are all things that can get damaged by the flood waters."
Eyewitness News talked to Masse back in early 2019, back then she said state officials admitted to her that no one has maintained the railroad drainage ditch which is right behind her home.
She said she has been in touch with the city’s public works department, and nothing has been done to fix the problem.
"I have reached out to the town to the P.W. department. They keep saying something is going to be done and nothing never gets done," state Masse.
She said even with smaller amounts of rain, it’s continuing to get worse. "it’s a devastating situation because i have health issues and going into his mucky, nasty water, time after time is not good for anybody."
The mayor’s executive assistant stated she’s working on getting more information so crews can be sent out to the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.