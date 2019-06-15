MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Residents came out in droves to celebrate Middletown’s first Pride Parade on Saturday afternoon.
Main Street in Middletown was doused in color as rainbow flags and colorful pride was proudly presented by the hundreds who attended on Saturday.
The goal to spread love and awareness for all ages and backgrounds.
Channel 3 spoke with Berlin resident, Natalena Fantozzi who set up a table to give out ‘free hugs’ to anyone that wanted or needed one.
“Just feeling a sense of belonging, feeling a sense of love and pride in who you are regardless of who that is. We’re all human, we all deserve to be loved and to give love,” said Fantozzi.
The parade started on Main Street at St. John’s Square and continued down Main Street to Union Street.
Organizers told Channel 3 that pride is more than just a party. It is meant to acknowledge that LGBTQ+ people still face monumental challenges.
Dri Simons told Channel 3 she identifies as a lesbian and said she has experienced hurt from others regarding her sexuality.
“It gives people an outlet to express themselves and if you have all that pent up for a while, it’s going to hurt, and it’s going to hurt bad,” said Simons.
Organizers told Channel 3 they received some pushback at first, but they said it was exactly why pride parades are needed in the first place.
Their hope, they said, is to create a future that is welcoming for generations to come.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.