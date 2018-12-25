MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Christmas lights display in Middletown has been one of the best-kept secrets in central Connecticut.
What started off as something the homeowners did for themselves has turned into a vehicle to do good for the community.
“You can see it from the street and that’s just really cool,” said Crystal Lentz, of Middletown.
The display can be seen from Route 9.
“There’s millions of lights, it’s beautiful,” said Middletown resident Nikki Watson.
The two homeowners decided to use this as a way to give back.
The display is free and all are welcome, but you’re urged to bring a food donation that will be given to local charities.
Thomas Wickham, the homeowner, said they’ve dropped off 1400 pounds of food to the Amazing Grace food pantry as of this past Saturday.
Wickham’s goal is to drop off 3,000 pounds of food.
“It makes me feel great, to give back and put smiles on people’s faces,” he said.
The displays run the rest of the year and could extend into early January.
They are located at Sand Hill Road in Middletown.
