SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - A Middletown man is facing several charges after officials say he assaulted several correctional officers at a local state prison.
According to CT State Police, troopers responded to the Northern Correctional Institute around 7:15 on the night of Saturday, April 4 for a report of an active disturbance between correctional officers and a visitor.
It was later determined that two visitors were trying to speak with one of the inmates, but were told that the prison was not allowing visitors at this time as a precautionary health measure due to COVID-19.
One of the visitors, later identified as 49-year-old Middletown resident Winston Tate, then struck several correctional officers and began throwing chairs before being forced out of the building.
Tate then started taking rocks from the landscape area and began throwing them at the correctional officers, striking one in the head.
He was eventually restrained by correctional officers and was taken into custody by state troopers when they arrived on scene.
He was then taken to the State Police barracks in Tolland where he was booked and is being held on $25,000 bond until his appearance in Hartford court on Monday, April 13, where he will be arraigned on the following charges:
- Assault of Public Safety or Emergency Medical Personnel (4 counts)
- Breach of peace - Second Degree
- Assault - Second Degree
- Threatening - Second Degree
(1) comment
Well if we just released these incarcerated individuals that they came to visit as the bleeding hearts wanted . They would of been with these well respected loved ones. I am sure they would find employment right away to support themselves and any drug habit they may have. As we know there is massive unemployment but they will find something. They would obey the conditions of release. Many have experience wearing masks which will benefit them during this pandemic.
