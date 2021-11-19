MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - The Middletown Police Department SWAT Team, Police Negotiators, and detectives from the Major Investigations Unit arrested Matthew Springman during an ongoing firearms investigation.
Detectives had obtained a search and seizure warrant for the 188 Newfield Street home.
Newfield street was temporarily blocked for the safety of the community, but Springman surrendered peacefully.
The roadway has since been re-opened.
Police are still at the scene completing their search of the home.
Springman was taken into custody on two outstanding re-arrest warrants for Failure to Appear 2nd Degree.
Further charges are anticipated at the conclusion of this investigation.
