CROMWELL, CT (WFSB) - A Middletown man is facing several charges after police say he robbed a Cromwell restaurant.
Cromwell Police Sgt. Ryan Parsons says it happened around 7:45 Saturday night at Wooster St. Pizza on Berlin Road.
A masked man, identified as 21-year-old Colton Balskus of Middletown, had pointed a gun at the owner of the business and demanded money.
The owner was able to disarm the suspect and began chasing him around the restaurant.
An employee was able to help detain Balskus until police arrived.
It was later determined that the weapon Balskus had brandished was an airsoft gun.
Balskus was arrested on the following charges:
- Robbery - First Degree
- Illegal Use of a Facsimile Firearm
- Criminal Trespass - Second Degree
- Assault - Third Degree
- Reckless Endangerment - Second Degree
- Criminal Attempt to Commit Larceny - Sixth Degree
- Breach of Peace - Second Degree
- Threatening - First Degree
Balskus was able to post his $150,000 bond and is expected to be arraigned in Middletown Superior Court in mid-December.
Sgt. Parsons adds that business owners are reminded to keep their safety, as well as the safety of customers and other employees, in mind and don't recommend fighting off a suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.