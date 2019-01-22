MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown fire officials said a man died after his car slid down an icy driveway and hit him.
Middletown South Fire District Fire Chief Michael Howley said it happened around 2:45 p.m. on Monday, on Fowler Avenue.
Howley said the man, who was in his 70s, was behind the car when it hit him and slid to the end of the driveway.
He was taken to the hospital where he died.
The man has not yet been identified.
