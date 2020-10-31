WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after a 38-year-old Middletown man died after being shot Friday night in Waterbury.
Police said it happened just before 10:30 p.m. at a home on Madison Street.
The victim, a 38-year-old Anthony Banks of Middletown, and a friend were on a back porch when a gunshot was heard. Banks then fell to the floor.
He was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen, and was pronounced dead a short time later.
Officials ruled this incident as a homicide.
An investigation is ongoing at this time, and anyone with information is asked to call police at (203) 574-6941 or leave information anonymously via Crime Stoppers at (203) 755-1234.
