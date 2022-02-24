MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A man faces charges for abusing a puppy because its owner wouldn't come to his house.
Michael Bolton, 28, was charged with animal cruelty and second-degree threatening, according to police in Middletown.
Officers said they received a walk-in complaint on Wednesday just before 7:15 p.m.
The person who made the complaint, a female, said Bolton abused his 14-week-old puppy and threatened to kill the dog.
She had video of the threats.
Police said Bolton could be heard and seen yelling profanities and grabbing the puppy's throat and forcing it to the ground.
When officers arrived at the suspect's home on Stoneycrest Drive, he denied abusing the dog. He claimed to be simply disciplining it for something that happened earlier in the day.
Officers arrested Bolton and held him on a $50,000 bond. He faced a judge on Thursday.
Middletown animal control took custody of the puppy.
