MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Middletown man was killed when the vehicle he was driving crashed Wednesday.
Police said the crash occurred on South Main Street near Randolph Road just after 11 a.m.
According to police, the driver identified as 60-year-old James Henderson of Middletown, was driving a a 1988 Ford Bronco northbound when it left the shoulder and struck an utility pole.
Henderson was transported to Middlesex Hospital where he died a short time later.
Police said the crash remains under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to call Middletown Police at 860-638-4061.
