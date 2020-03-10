BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A months-long search for a missing Middletown man has come to an end.
Middletown police announced on Tuesday that the body of 59-year-old Peter Recchia appears to have been found in Wallingford.
They said a hiker made the discovery in woods on South Cherry Street.
Personal property around it belonged to Peter Recchia. They said the items were conclusive enough to determine that it was indeed the missing man.
Middletown detectives said they spoke with Peter Recchia's family on Monday to let them know.
The medical examiner will conduct an autopsy to officially confirm the identity.
Tuesday afternoon, Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said he'll be joined by Peter Recchia's brother, News 12 reporter Frank Recchia to make an official announcement.
It's happening at noon at the Margaret Morton Government Center Lobby on Broad Street in Bridgeport.
Peter Recchia, who had a history of mental illness, was last seen on Oct. 3, 2019.
Reports from that day said he entered a woman's home in Hamden, but was convinced to leave.
Police said he was spotted walking south on State Street, but at that point, no Silver Alert or missing persons report had been filed.
He was also seen in the area of Millers Pond State Park on Oct. 4.
Though not violent, police described him as possibly delusional and in need of medication.
By November, Peter Recchia's family said they hired a private investigator to help with the case.
Police said they wished to thank everyone who participated in the search.
