HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The death of a man in the Asylum Hill area of Hartford has been ruled a homicide, according to police.
Officers responded to a report of an unresponsive person at 198 Woodland Dr. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
Lt. Paul Cicero of the Hartford Police Department said a deceased male was found on the scene with a serious chest injury, but not from a gun wound.
The victim, a 26-year-old man from Middletown, was pronounced dead on scene.
The department's crime scene division and major crimes unit are investigating.
There was no ShotSpotter activation, according to Cicero. Shotspotter is a technology used by the department to detect the firing of guns.
The identification of the victim will not be released until his family is notified.
Police had no further information.
