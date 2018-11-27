MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown's mayor will not seek a fourth term.
Mayor Dan Drew made the announcement on his Facebook page Tuesday.
He said he and his wife decided before the current term that it would be his last.
"Though I will miss this office and, in particular, being connected to you, the people, I am excited to begin a new chapter in my life and to spend more time with my family than I have been able to," Drew wrote on Facebook. "Holding this office is not just a job – it by necessity becomes a lifestyle and requires the continued sacrifice of everyone close to whoever holds it."
Drew said he was honored to have served the city for so long.
"I have long believed that no one should hold an office like this in perpetuity," he said. "I have just under one year of service left as mayor. It is my earnest hope to see our community continue to advance so that all may lead better lives."
Drew removed himself from the race for governor last January.
