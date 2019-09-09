MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Towns and cities across the state will be holding primaries on Tuesday.
In Middletown, there are four candidates vying for the soon to be vacant mayor’s office.
It’s a crowded tick for the Democratic candidate for mayor. The city has never had as many as four candidates in one primary.
There are more than 12,000 registered Democrats in Middletown.
“I think whoever it is has to be really responsible. We give ideas all the time. They are not always taken, but I feel they should listen,” said Lorie Lanza of Middletown.
The group of candidates covers the gamut as well. The youngest candidate is 27-year-old Ben Florsheim, a 2014 Wesleyan graduate now working for Senator Chris Murphy.
Geen Thazhampallath is Middletown’s Director of Parking. He and Bill Russo, who is the Director of Public Works, represent the longtime city natives who have seen growth and success in the city through good and bad times.
Mary Bartolotta, an 8-year member of the Common Council is running on a strong education platform.
“I know that she cares a lot about the kids and the schools. I have a niece that lives in Middletown and her future is the most important thing to me,” said Angela Jones.
The polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 8 p.m.
Waiting in the winds for the Democratic winner is Council Minority Leader Republican Sebastian Giuliano.
Working for Murphy must be tough. The guy does nothing for his state other than wander around once a year looking for people who want to talk to him. We really need to turn back to a per-diem basis. No salary for politicians. They get paid when Congress is in session. No more millionaires that get nothing done.
