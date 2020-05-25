MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Memorial Day event meant to honor those who gave their lives for the country is going virtual.
A joint ceremony is set for Monday at 10 a.m. at the State Veterans Cemetery in Middletown.
There will be traditional patriotic observances and military flyovers.
"This is in lieu of towns having people go and gather in the age COVID-19," said Capt. Dave Pytlik, public affairs officer, Connecticut National Guard.
Pytlik said the event is closed to the pubic, but media will be allowed to broadcast and live stream it.
Maj. Gen Francis Evon of the Connecticut National Guard, Commissioner Thomas Saadi of the Department of Veterans Affairs, Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz and Sen. Richard Blumenthal will be there to deliver remarks.
