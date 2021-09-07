MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Some Middletown parents are speaking out after the school district is cut recess time by half.
Now, an online petition is gaining strength.
Middletown students will be back in the classroom on Thursday.
However, some parents are concerned about their child’s recess time.
“The district made a statement that students would have two 10 minute mask breaks, which would constitute as recess, rather than having a solid 20-25 minutes of recess that they’ve had in the past,” said parent Sarah Kristinsen.
Middletown Public Schools sent parents a letter on Tuesday. School officials said they’re following the same recess plan as last school year.
Parents say recess used to be 20 consecutive minutes, and said two 10 minute breaks aren’t enough.
“I think they need the full 20 minutes at a time to get into a game together. Go out to swings, I think by the time you get out there, put on your hand sanitizer, you’re pretty much done with your 10 minutes and have to go back in,” said parents Sarah Shapiro.
Connecticut state statute calls for elementary school students to have “physical exercise of not less than 20 minutes in total.”
The district said they’re doing that, saying “All of our elementary schools will follow the same recess format: two separate 10 minutes (20 minutes total) of unstructured physical activity, supervised by their teacher, during the school day.”
They go on to say “this ensures that students in one school don’t have more or less recess time than students in another school and helps to mitigate the potential spread of COVID-19 and its variants.”
An online petition, started by parents, has collected close to 1,500 signatures.
