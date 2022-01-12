MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown Police came to one local business's aid after an incident involving an unruly patron.
Officers say they were notified Wednesday afternoon that a patron at Perkatory Coffee had thrown the shop's complimentary face masks onto the ground and stepped on them.
Police took it upon themselves to restock the shop's supply of N95 masks to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Staff members were also given at-home COVID-19 testing kits, both courtesy of the Middletown Health Department.
"We appreciate and support the efforts of our local businesses to keep Middletown safe and healthy," Middletown Police said.
A formal complaint has not been filed against the patron.
