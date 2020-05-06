MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police have made a second arrest in a hit-and-run that killed a woman in March.
Police said on Monday, Taquanis Sessoms turned herself in to police for her involvement in a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed Brooke Rich.
It is alleged that during the investigation, Sessoms interfered with the investigating officers and fabricated a story about who she was with and who was driving her car the night of crash on Mar 4.
Sessoms told police that she let someone else drive her car and it was not her fiancé, Jerod Wilson.
Wilson was arrested on March 31 in connection with the hit-and-run. Witnesses told police they saw Rich crossing the street and Wilson didn’t stop at the red light.
Wilson hit Rich and continued driving.
The night of the crash, police said when officers knocked on Sessoms door, she didn’t answer the door and didn’t question why officers were towing her car in the middle of the night.
She was arrested and charged with hindering prosecution and interfering with an officer non-assaultive. She was given a $25,000 bond.
