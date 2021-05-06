MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police arrested a man accused in a shooting that happened over the weekend.
Antwan Rufus was arrested on Wednesday for his connection to a shooting that happened on Saturday.
The weekend shooting happened on Williams Street. A man was shot in the leg multiple times.
Rufus was taken into custody and was charged with criminal attempt at first-degree assault, second-degree assault, unlawful discharge of a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm, first-degree reckless endangerment, and commission of a Class A,B,C felony with a firearm.
He was held on a $500,000 bond.
Anyone with information on this shooting, and another that happened on Maplewood Terrace on April 28, should contact Middletown police at 860-638-4153.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.