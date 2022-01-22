MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown Police are collecting supplies to help those impacted by a massive tornado that hit Kentucky in December.

The tornado destroyed buildings and homes across Kentucky. Seventy-seven people died in the tornado.

Kentucky is still rebuilding after the EF-4 tornado ripped through the state. Kentucky residents need supplies to continue their rebuilding efforts.

Kentucky death toll from tornadoes increases to 77 Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Friday that the most recent death was recorded in Lyon County.

That is where organizations like Middletown Police come in.

Middletown Police set up a location at their police department on Friday and Saturday to collect supplies. Police say they are hoping to fill a fifty-two-foot trailer by 2:00 pm on Saturday.

They are collecting items like canned goods, toiletries, paper towels, and cleaning supplies.

Middletown Police Officer Sergeant Smith says they are collecting all different kinds of supplies.

“Baby clothes gently used clothes; people have brought the bacterial wipes. Anything at all that would be incredibly helpful. And of course, canned goods are an easy go-to,” says Smith.

Smith says that even though Kentucky is far away collecting supplies hits home.

“Even though they are that far away, they’re not out of our thoughts and our prayers. We in Connecticut will do everything we can do to support them. Like I said especially in these trying times with COVID and that it’s wintertime, it’s just an awful time for our families,” says Smith.

Middletown Police say they are available for donations until 2:00 pm on Saturday. They will be collecting supplies in the back lot of the Middletown Police Department. They say the truck is scheduled to deliver the supplies later this week.

For a full list of what they are collecting:

• Toilet paper

• Paper towels

• Household cleaning products

• Disinfectant wipes

• Mops

• Towels

• Washcloths

• Brooms

• Shovels

• Rakes

• Duct tape

• Extension cords

• Power strips

• Tarps

• Bungee cords

Toiletries/ hygiene:

• Adult diapers

• Feminine hygiene products

• Shaving cream

• Razors

• Toothbrushes

• Tooth paste

• Floss

• Bath soap/body wash

• Shampoo and conditioner

• Baby items such as diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotion

Any Non-perishable Foods:

• Canned veggies

• Canned fruit

• Canned soups

• Peanut butter

• Pastas

• Ramen noodles

• Cereals

• Bottle water