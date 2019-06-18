MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a robbery suspect who hit a gas station in Middletown.
It happened at an Irving Oil gas station in the city on June 15.
Police said the man threatened an employee with a semi-automatic black gun.
He was described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He had facial hair, a baseball cap with a red brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Do you recognize the man in the pic? At opening, 6/15/19 Robbery at the Irving Gas a black male 6’ 220 lbs, facial hair, baseball cap with red brim, grey hooded sweatshirt, jeans threatened employee with semi-auto black gun. Info contact Det.Semper: dsemper@middletownctpolice.com pic.twitter.com/5RAP5cwuHA— Middletown Police (@CTMiddletownPD) June 18, 2019
Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police.
