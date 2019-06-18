MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police are hoping the public can help identify a robbery suspect who hit a gas station in Middletown.

It happened at an Irving Oil gas station in the city on June 15.

Police said the man threatened an employee with a semi-automatic black gun.

He was described as standing 6 feet tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He had facial hair, a baseball cap with a red brim, a gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Middletown police.

