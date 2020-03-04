MIDDLETOWN (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are investigating after a person was struck and killed by a vehicle Wednesday night.
According to police, the victim, described as a female, was struck in the area of High Street and Washington Street around 9 p.m.
Police said the driver then fled the scene. Officers are looking for a dark colored sedan driven by a white male. The car is believed to have heavy front-end damage.
No information was description of the suspect vehicle was immediately available.
Stay with eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
