MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A Middletown police K9 was able to track down two suspects accused of breaking into cars.
Police received a report of two males breaking into cars on Alicia Lane around 4:46 a.m.
A resident walking her dog told police she saw a juvenile in the back of her neighbor’s car. The woman yelled to the juvenile who took off running.
That same resident then saw a car with the engine running at the intersection of Alicia Lane and Westridge Lane.
The resident approached the car, and the suspect, later identified as Geoffrey Rios, fled in the car.
K9 Diezel conducted a track of the juvenile that fled on food. He was able to quickly pick up the scene and found the juvenile hiding in dense brush not far from the scene.
The juvenile was taken into custody.
Officers responded to the residence of the registered owner of the car the Rios was driving.
Police were able to stop the car as it approached the house and Rios was taken into custody.
Rios was charged with several charges including fifth degree larceny from a vehicle and third-degree burglary from a motor vehicle.
He was given a $50,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.