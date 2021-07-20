MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police located the parents of a toddler who was found wandering a street in Middletown.
The child was found in nothing but a diaper walking on East Street in the area of Town Colony Drive around 4 a.m. on Tuesday.
A passing driver notified police.
Police described the child as being about 3 years old, about 3'3" tall, and weighing about 30 pounds.
She has light brown hair, hazel eyes, pink toe nails and was wearing a Minnie Mouse diaper.
Police said the child is safe. Detectives are with her at a hospital.
As of 7:20 a.m. on Tuesday, they said the parents have not been reunited with the child. They still investigating, including looking into how long she was out of her parents' house.
They said charges could be forthcoming.
However, they said they main concern is the wellbeing of the child.
They asked that anyone with information give them a call at 860-347-2541.
