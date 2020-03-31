MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run near Wesleyan University.
On March 4, Brooke Rich was struck and killed at the intersection of Washington Street and High Street.
On March 31, just before 9 a.m., police arrested 34-year-old Jerod Wilson in connection to the hit and run.
Witnesses told police they saw Rich crossing Washington Street and Wilson did not stop at the red light.
Wilson hit Rich and continued driving west on Washington Street.
The car Wilson was driving was located by Middletown police later that night at his home, but no one came to the door when officers attempted to make contact.
The next day, officers spoke to Wilson and the registered owner of the car. Initially, Wilson told police he was not driving the car the hit Rich.
Middletown police obtained search warrants which were able to track Wilson and the car that struck Rich. Video showed Wilson driving the car the struck Rich several minutes before the collision occurred.
Wilson was charged with first-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility, misconduct with a motor vehicle, and several other charges.
He is being held on a $500,000 bond and will appear in court on Wednesday.
