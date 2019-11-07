MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are hoping the public can help them track down a man who has multiple warrants out for his arrest.
Thursday, they released several different photos of 32-year-old Deontray Askew.
They said warrants are for failure to appear in court and violation of probation.
Police said Askew should be considered dangerous and warned people not to approach him.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Middletown police.
