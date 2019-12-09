MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police have identified a pedestrian who died after being struck by a vehicle in Middletown last month.
They said 68-year-old Albert Burgess of Middletown was struck in the area of 220 Newfield St. on Nov. 27.
Burgess was hit as he was crossing the road.
The driver of the 2014 Dodge Durango that was involved was identified as 28-year-old Daryl Franklin of Middletown.
Franklin was not hurt.
The incident remains under investigation.
Anyone who witnessed it is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4063.
