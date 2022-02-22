MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Middletown police are searching for a man that was involved in a shooting Tuesday morning.
Police say the incident happened in the area of Main Street and Liberty Street around 9:20 a.m.
A man was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male, police said.
Authorities say the suspect raised a black revolver to try and scare the victim.
The victim then tried reaching for the firearm, but the suspect pulled it away, police said.
“During the struggle for the weapon, the firearm discharged in a northerly direction but no one was injured,” Middletown police said.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries in the fight.
The victim was treated at the hospital.
Police say the suspect is a black male in his late 20s or early 30s. He was wearing a black mask and a black hoodie.
The suspect was last seen traveling west on Liberty Street toward Pearl Street, police said.
The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Middletown Police Major Investigations Unit at 860-638-4140.
