MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for dirt bike rider, who hit a man crossing the road and fled the scene.
Officers were called to the intersection of Newfield Street and Westfield Street on Tuesday around 4:30 p.m.
A 50-year-old man was crossing Newfield Street when a dirt bike traveling at a high rate of speed went through a red light.
The dirt bike driver then hit the man, who was thrown 15 feet. The pedestrian suffered a broken leg as well as other bumps and bruises.
The dirt bike driver fled the area. The driver was described as a white male wearing a white helmet.
Anyone with information on the identity of the dirt bike driver is asked to call Middletown Police.
