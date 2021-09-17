MIDDLETOWN, CT. (WFSB) - Middletown Police are searching for Julie Kellyshapiro, a missing 15-year-old.
Julie is around 5'1, 105 lbs, with brown eyes and sandy hair.
She was last seen wearing a bright blue sweat shirt with her last name on the back, gray sweatpants, and blue shoes.
If you have any information on the location of Julie Kellyshapiro please contact the Middletown Police department at 860-638-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.