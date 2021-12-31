MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Police in Middletown are seeking the public’s help in locating a man wanted in connection to a domestic assault case.
Officials say 25-year-old Isiah Webb is wanted for a domestic assault that happened around 2:43 a.m. on Friday morning.
"Webb allegedly forced his way into a Middletown residence, assaulted the female occupant, stole some of her personal property, and returned to the residence after the fact to steal her vehicle," police said.
Police report the vehicle was recovered.
An active warrant is out for Webb and officials say he is charged with Burglary First Degree, Strangulation Third Degree, Assault Third Degree, Disorderly Conduct, Unlawful Restraint Second Degree, Larceny Second Degree, and Larceny Fifth Degree.
Police say Webb was last seen running on foot from police in the area of Westlake Drive.
Webb should not be approached and is considered a danger to the public, police said.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Middletown Police Department at 860-638-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.