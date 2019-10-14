MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- Middletown police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who went missing.
Police said 86-year-old Vincent Imme was last seen on Monday morning.
Imme is described as a 5’2” man weighing 200lbs with grey hair and brown eyes.
Those with information on the whereabouts of Imme are asked to contact Middletown PD at 860-638-4000.
