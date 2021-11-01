MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A shoplifting complaint led to quite the discovery for Middletown Police.
Officers had responded to a business on East Main Street Friday to investigate the complaint and arrested Luis Minaya, 34, of Waterbury in connection with the incident.
During their investigation, police seized various amounts of fentanyl, MDMA/molly, cocaine, ecstasy, xanex, quetiapine, sertraline, marijuana, drug paraphernalia from Minaya's possession, a total value of more than $103,000.
Police also seized a homemade gun from Minaya.
Investigators said the gun was loaded with a magazine containing thirty-two rounds.
Minaya was arrested on several drug and firearm-related charges, including operation of a drug factory and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
He was held on a $200,000 surety bond and arraigned Monday in Middletown Superior Court.
