MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) -- The Middletown Police Department is investigating a sergeant's social media page after he shared posts that many are calling offensive.
This comes after the police officer's wife announced that she is running for mayor.
The question is, did the sergeant violate any of the department's rules or standards?
A Middletown Police Dept. spokesperson said while they don’t have a social media policy, posts shared on Facebook by Sgt. Sebastian Bartolotta are being looked into.
Some of the posts depict immigrants, state politicians and the LGBTQ community.
Most recent posts were shared this week by the officer, and others were from 2017 and last year.
Now, the police chief is looking into whether Bartolotta’s social media posts "violated any of the department's rules, standards of conduct or general order."
The department and the mayor said “While that review is ongoing, we want to reiterate that Sgt. Bartolotta's posts are not indicative of how the men and women of the Middletown Police Department interact with the public.”
Sgt. Bartolotta’s wife is in politics and currently sits on the city council. In fact, Mary Bartolotta announced she is running for mayor of Middletown.
Channel 3 reached out to Mary Bartolotta who said now that the department is looking into this, “I think it would be inappropriate to comment any further until their investigation is concluded."
Middletown Mayor Dan Drew said Bartolotta has not been placed on leave.
Bartolotta’s Facebook page has since been deleted.
