MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Police in Middletown are investigating what they called "unspecified nationwide threats" to schools that happened at some point this week.
Police said on Wednesday that the threats were vague, but that they increased their presence at schools in the city anyway.
"We have no information to suggest that they are credible or being directed at our community schools," police said in a news release. "The Middletown police take every threat seriously and recognize this type of information causes concerns for parents and students."
They called their increased patrols at Middletown schools a safety precaution to help alleviate any fear associated with the threats.
Anyone with information about a threat toward Middletown Public Schools is asked to contact Middletown police at 860-638-4000.
