MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Middletown's second Pride parade has been canceled.
The city, the Middlesex Chamber of Commerce and Wesleyan University said the decision was made in response to the coronavirus outbreak.
The event had been scheduled for Aug. 29, 2020.
"While we are deeply saddened by this decision, our priority is, and always has been the health and well-being of everyone involved," the organizers of Middletown Pride posted to Facebook. "We will be reaching out to participants, sponsors, and performers in the coming weeks to discuss next steps, and we appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."
The event was expected to include the parade, entertainment, vendors and a celebration.
“This was both a hard and an easy decision for us," said Mayor Ben Florsheim. "Hard in the sense that we hate to cancel an event that so many people have been looking forward to and working on, but easy in the sense that it was clearly the right call from a public health standpoint. And the Pride committee never wavered in their commitment to put our community’s safety first. Even though we can’t gather in person this year, Middletown is still a city that is proud of our diversity and of the unique contributions of our LGBTQIA residents past and present."
“While disappointing, canceling the 2020 Middletown Pride event is the right decision for the health and safety of our city,” said Michael S. Roth, president, Wesleyan University. “We’ll look forward to next year’s event, and in the meantime will continue to celebrate the rich diversity of the Middletown community every day.”
The city's first-ever Pride parade happened last summer.
Organizers said a virtual summer Pride event was in the works, along with Middletown Pride 2021.
"We will still celebrate and uplift them all the same this June, and look forward to an even bigger, better Pride event in the summer of 2021," Florsheim said.
More information can be found on the Middletown Pride website here.
