MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Parents of Middletown students are saying they are relieved to learn of a free coronavirus pilot testing program kicking off this week in the district.
The local community health center and other partners have been proactive about COVID testing.
Now, teaming up with the school district and the State of Connecticut, they’re offering free COVID-19 testing to students, their families, teachers and staff, as well as their families.
With a recent uptick in positive COVID-19 cases, the Middletown school district is embarking on a pilot program at no cost to anyone to get free testing in conjunction with the community health center.
Besides a fixed testing location, a mobile testing unit will be doing on-site rapid testing with confidential results available in 15 minutes.
It doesn’t matter if anyone exhibits symptoms or not, the district is also providing asymptomatic testing.
The mobile unit will test rapidly, rotating among the eight schools.
“Many folks are not symptomatic and so they only way to know is to get tested,” said Yvette High Smith, Regional Vice President of Community Health Center.
School superintendent Michael Conner says the steps the schools are adopting with strengthen their internal safety measures and help curtail the spread of the virus.
"I think that this is an extra safety measure, another community mechanism to try to curtail the coronavirus," Conner said.
The mobile unit will kick off Wednesday.
