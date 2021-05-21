MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An 18-year-old accused of stabbing a woman to death in Middletown faced a judge on Friday afternoon.

Police said the suspect, 18-year-old Eugenio Vela, stabbed the victim 10 times in a car on Ridgewood Road.

They said that since it was was a case of domestic violence, they did not release the victim's name.

Police said the victim drove to the Westfield Fire Department for help and was rushed to Middlesex Hospital. However, the victim didn’t survive.

Vela had ran from the scene of the stabbing but was later caught by police.

He told officers that the victim drove him to the mall and Walmart. He said she was driving him back to Wesley Inn in Middletown, where he was staying since he was kicked out of his house, when the argument happened.

In an interview with police, Vela said he was trying to pull the victim out of the car to “finish the job.”

Police asked what he meant by "finish the job" and he said he was trying to "kill her.”

He also told police he thought about driving the victim's body to the police department after killing her.

According to the police report, Vela told officers the victim had "hit or slapped him in the face several times during the altercation but acknowledged he had no visible injuries to his face."

Vela faces numerous charges, including murder.

Authorities said there were also two active protective warrants between Vela and the victim.

He also faces two charges of violating the protective order.

A pending case was from just last month when a witness heard him tell the same victim he wanted to kill her.

According to a police report, the witness said he was worried for the victim's safety. The victim told police Vela suffers from schizophrenia and she wanted him to get help.

Vela is being held on a $1 million bond.

He hired a public defender who tried to get his bond reduced.

Anyone with additional information is asked to call Middletown police.