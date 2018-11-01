MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - A Republican candidate for state representative says there is a problem with hundreds of request forms for absentee ballots.
A complaint has now been filed.
Linda Szynkowicz filed complaints on Thursday with the state and the town clerk’s office in Middletown.
She says more than 400 absentee ballot forms were not filled out the way they're supposed to be.
Szynkowicz has filed a complaint with the State Elections Enforcement Commission, challenging hundreds of request forms for absentee ballots in Middletown.
“There are discrepancies here, but when you go and look, missing full date of election, absentee ballot law says there's a problem,” said Szynkowicz.
Szynkowicz says she has spent a lot of time looking over these request forms for absentee ballots.
On 409 of them, she says there are major problems.
She says information is missing with some of the addresses, ballot numbers are not listed as being taken out, and she says it appears someone is filling out ballots for several people.
“You can help someone fill it out but you have to put your name address and phone number. What I am finding is multiple handwritings,” said Szynkowicz.
Under Connecticut law, if someone takes out 5 or more absentee ballot request forms, they must register each of them. She says that wasn't being done in all cases.
Szynkowicz is running against longtime incumbent Joe Serra.
She has filed complaints with SEEC before. In the last election, she claimed that some of Serra's absentee ballots were from family members who no longer lived in the district.
SEEC dismissed some complaints, but did fine Serra's son in law.
This is entirely different complaint. This one is not against Serra, but the city of Middletown.
After filing a complaint with SEEC, she filed a challenge in the absentee requests forms with the clerk's office in Middletown.
“There are 270 that are acceptable, people did them properly. The rest hold them up and have someone look at them,” said Szynkowicz.
We asked Middletown’s city clerk to comment on this, but we have not gotten a response.
As for the state complaint, that could take months before there is any decision.
