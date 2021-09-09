MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Most Middletown students returned to the classroom this week, but others walked into a brand-new school for the first time.
School officials gave Channel 3 a tour of the Beman Middle School.
They described it as a 21st century building aligned to a 21st century curriculum and vision.
Middletown superintendent Dr. Michael Conner gave the tour last week as workers added a few finishing touches. He promised the 1,000 plus students who attend school there that the only limits will be their imaginations.
“It’s not going to be your traditional education model,” Connor said. “It’s going to be an innovative model with technology and great hands-on activities.”
In its innovation center, there’s an area devoted to coding. It's two stories, so students can fly drones. There's even a CNC machine where students can design and build their own products.
“This state-of-the-art building for middle school students is just absolutely impressive,” Connor said.
Conner said Beman was reverse engineered. Before they broke ground, architects and building planners looked at what skills the future economy will demand and then figured out how to make sure students there learn them.
“Four or 5 years down the line when we have our students graduating from here and then matriculating to Middletown High School and graduating from Middletown High School, I know that students from Middletown are going to be ready,” Connor said.
Technology isn't Beman's only focus. The athletic facilities are top notch. Crews will complete the performing arts center in a few weeks. There's even a fitness center that puts most gyms to shame.
“If you think about it, this is a mini Club 24,” Connor said.
Everything is being done with the kids in mind, Connor said. However, that doesn't mean Beman's teachers and administrators were left out.
“I think it’s a huge game changer,” said Cheryl Gonzalez, principal of Beman Middle School. “I think it really improves the morale.”
“Sometimes, you gotta kick the old dog to get him going and this is like I feel like I’m a kid again,” said Matthew Oszurek, health teacher. “This is great.”
“The entire community has been behind this project from day one and it takes a village,” said Marco Gaylord, chief of school operations.
Building Beman wasn't easy or cheap. The idea took nearly 4 years and $90 million after voters approved a referendum. However, Conner believed the school will prove to be money and time well spent.
“When you invest in students, it’s a greater future for our economy as well as our democracy,” he said.
